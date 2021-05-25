DistX (DISTX) Trading 70.8% Lower Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $12,939.88 and approximately $25,621.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00182144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.99 or 0.00808108 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

