Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,053 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.31% of Kaman worth $68,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kaman by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.