Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,551 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $64,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

