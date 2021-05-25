Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,363 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $66,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.