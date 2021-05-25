Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,127 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.33% of Meta Financial Group worth $62,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

