Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

