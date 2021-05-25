Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.72 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $68,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

