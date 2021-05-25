Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $67,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

