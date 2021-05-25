Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 72,451 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of The AES worth $65,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,220,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

