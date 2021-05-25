DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.39. DHT shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 16,578 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.22.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

