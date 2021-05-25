DexKit Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00008644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market cap of $2.65 million and $1.17 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00377921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00192343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00833805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com

DexKit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

