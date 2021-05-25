Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

DTCWY stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

