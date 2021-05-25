Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Buy

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Shares of IR opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

