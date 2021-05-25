Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Buy

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.
Shares of IR opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -236.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.