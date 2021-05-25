Dether Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,395.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $7,395.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00937853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.29 or 0.10050285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.