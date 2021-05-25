Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $63.58 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $378.23 million and $63.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.46 or 0.00943824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.09769934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

