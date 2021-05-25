Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $33.05. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 14,218 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

