Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

DKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DKL opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

