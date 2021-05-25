DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $2.83

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00007498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $866,625.85 and approximately $334,109.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00354158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00180576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00806136 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

