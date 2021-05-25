Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading Down 50.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.77 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00016005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 50.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00943150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.52 or 0.09744456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.