Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.
DE opened at $359.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.49. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.