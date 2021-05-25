Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

DE opened at $359.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.49. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

