DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $4,177.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048097 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,495,816 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.