Decentral Games Tops One Day Trading Volume of $197,157.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $142.76 or 0.00376730 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $197,157.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00184054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00844360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,820 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

