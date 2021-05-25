Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $69,748.97 and approximately $33.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.29 or 0.00936221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.79 or 0.09683474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

