Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.00936362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09618894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

