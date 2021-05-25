DATA Achieves Market Cap of $10.51 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. DATA has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.07 or 0.00915257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.58 or 0.09689540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.