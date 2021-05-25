Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Daimler has a twelve month low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

