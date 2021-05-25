Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,810,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 1,250,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -13.53. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

