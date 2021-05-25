D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 195 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $634.64 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.21 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

