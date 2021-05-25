D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,261.43 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,153.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

