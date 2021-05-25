D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.60 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.