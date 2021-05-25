D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $272.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

