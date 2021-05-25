D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 9,136 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.