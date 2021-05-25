CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CONE opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

