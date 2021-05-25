CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Achieves $14.32 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 29% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $18.17 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00469723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.43 or 0.99238683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00091786 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010924 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.