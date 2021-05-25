CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.21 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $12,055.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00346976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00182666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798341 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

