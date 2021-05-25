CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

