CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

