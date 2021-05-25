CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 670,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

