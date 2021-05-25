CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

