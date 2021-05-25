CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,189.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $526,071.85 and approximately $166,189.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00353981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00183661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00846201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00031736 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,543 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

