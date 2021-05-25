CryptoFlow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $493.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $353,525.61 and $493.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00837487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

