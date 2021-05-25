Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $95.02 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.48 or 0.00941860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.97 or 0.10069734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00085649 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

