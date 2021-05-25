Critical Survey: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -150.27% -1,281.44% -76.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings for RTCORE and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk and Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 8.75 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -4.24

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Summary

RTCORE beats Farfetch on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

