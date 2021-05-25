Critical Analysis: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) versus FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 9 4 0 2.31 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $210.48 million 31.95 -$321.17 million ($0.83) -18.11 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 310.49 -$31.80 million ($2.20) -0.76

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -207.32% -51.07% -12.50% FSD Pharma N/A -63.65% -54.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

