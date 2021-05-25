Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEQP. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

