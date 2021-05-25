Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 136,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.25. 1,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,230. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.11 and a twelve month high of $197.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

