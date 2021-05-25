Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.