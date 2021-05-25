Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

