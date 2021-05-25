Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,563. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

