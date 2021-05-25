Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 2,556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

